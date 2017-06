Jury selection begins June 12 in Rodney Whiddon trial

Jury selection for the first degree murder trial of Rodney Whiddon, 49, begins Monday, June 12.

Whiddon is the third suspect charged with the shooting death of longtime educator Shelly Strickland. His son, Manden Whiddon, is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of accessory after the fact to capital murder.

