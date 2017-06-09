Local elections office targeted in Russian ‘phishing’ attack

Taylor County Supervisor of Elections Dana Southerland says that while her office was apparently one of those targeted in an alleged Russian “phishing” attack, there is “no indication or record of any attempt to illegally access Taylor County voter information.”

Additionally, she is assuring voters that local tabulation equipment and data from the 2016 election were never in danger.

