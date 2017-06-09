Scallop seminar set for June 15

The Taylor County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its annual scallop seminar on Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at the Steinhatchee Community Center.

The free event will feature door prizes, light snacks and a variety of speakers, including Lt. Mike Guy with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement, Dr. Stephen Geiger with the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Dr. Savanna Barry with the Nature Coast Biological Station and Taylor County Marine Agent Victor Blanco.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.