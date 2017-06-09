‘Strike’ next step if negotiation talks fail

Ongoing negotiations between Georgia-Pacific’s Foley Cellulose mill and United Steel Workers (UWS) Local 1192 are “getting down to the brass tacks,” Union President Howard Pickels said Wednesday while warning of a possible workers’ strike on the horizon.

“We have been negotiating with GP since March 2016. The proposal the company has made thus far is not close to where we want to be. We have been actively bargaining with them, but the company hasn’t been making much movement. We have made many concessions and they wouldn’t accept that,” Pickels, who has led the union since 2004, said.

PHOTO: Union members took their contract negotiation issues public Wednesday by posting signs outside the union hall located at the corner of Old Dixie Highway and Plantation Road.

