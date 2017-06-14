$10,000 donation to Habitat

Wells Fargo has donated $10,000 to Taylor County Habitat for Humanity’s current home build on Slaughter Road.

Additionally, Well Fargo employees have also donated more than 76 volunteer labor hours to the project, assisting with the recent wall raising.

“We would like to thank them for their support—both financially and physically,” Habitat Executive Director Patricia Meyerin said.

The current build is ongoing and volunteers are always welcome, she said.

Photo: Wells Fargo employees have contributed 76 volunteer labor hours to the current Habitat for Humanity home build.

