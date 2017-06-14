Camp meeting underway; prayer revival Saturday

Antioch Revival Center’s annual camp meeting began Monday, June 12, and continues through Friday, June 16, with services at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, an 11 a.m. service will be followed by lunch. Everyone is invited to come and bring a friend.

A prayer revival is slated Saturday at 1262 West Hampton Springs with Apostle Bryan Andrew Wilson as special guest. The hours for this third annual event are 12 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Christian Tabernacle will observe Men’s Day on Sunday, June 18, with Berry Graham of Monticello as the guest speaker. Be there at 8 a.m.!