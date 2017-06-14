District must break ground by August for new primary school

With additional funding in place, the Taylor County School District looks to begin construction for the new Perry Primary School as soon as possible.

Local officials say work must be underway by August so the district can have it ready for the 2018-19 school year.

Taylor County was provided an additional $781,000 in the state budget this year, an amount expected again next year as well to help make up a projected shortfall in funding to complete the school as originally planned.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.