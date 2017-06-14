Murder charge dropped; Whiddon gets 30 years

Circuit Judge David Fina sentenced 50-year-old Rodney D. Whiddon to 30 years in prison Tuesday for his role in the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of longtime educator Shelly Strickland, adding, “I wish I could give you more.”

He also imposed a $10,000 fine against the defendant.

The action came just a few hours after one of the state’s primary witnesses–Whiddon’s son, Manden–recanted his previous testimony regarding both his and his father’s involvement in Strickland’s June 2015 murder.

Photo: Rodney D. Whiddon, left, and attorney James Janousek III

