New school offers different path for at-risk students

The Taylor County School District will have an additional school when classes return in August.

As part of a wide restructuring of the district’s administrative personnel, a new Taylor County Acceleration School will be located at the former Head Start facility next to Taylor County Pre-K.

Last week, Robert Stefanelli, who has been appointed to oversee the new school, updated the school board about the services which will be offered.

According to Stefanelli, the school will utilize five of the six former Head Start portables and will feature two separate tracks, one for students who are at risk of dropping out and a second for student with discipline issues who would otherwise be facing out-of-school suspension.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.