Record 219 fish Nauti Tourney

The Nauti-Girls Fishing Tournament in Steinhatchee kicked off Saturday morning with a record-breaking 219 women anglers putting a line in the water. By the end of the one-day event, despite the conditions and tides, 70 fish were weighed in and 11 ladies managed to bring in a prize-winning fish.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.