Woman attempts to smuggle pills, meth into jail

An incident at the Taylor County Jail last week highlighted ongoing issues officials said they are facing regarding contraband being introduced into the detention facility.
Some 13 pills—all schedule 4 controlled substances—as well as one small baggie (each) of crystal methamphetamine and tobacco were discovered during a strip search of a woman reporting for weekend incarceration Sunday, June 4.
