Johnny Adkins

Mr. Johnny Adkins, 74, passed away on June 14, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 10 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Walker officiating.

Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Cook’s Hammock Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017 at New Hope Baptist Church of Mayo.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Mayo.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com