Judge denies motions for depo, grand jury testimony

Circuit Judge David Fina issued rulings denying two motions made on behalf of Garrett Arrowood, one seeking to depose the assistant state attorney who prosecuted his case and a second asking the disclosure of the grand jury proceedings related to his indictment for first degree murder for the June 2015 shooting death of his aunt, longtime educator Shelly Strickland.

A third ruling granted Arrowood’s motion to depose the victim’s daughter, Jessica Strickland, and Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Capt. Robbie Hooker.

The rulings were filed just one day after Fina sentenced a second defendant tied to Strickland’s murder, Rodney Whiddon, to 30 years in prison.

