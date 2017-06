Online Legal Notices for June 16, 2017

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT LEE BODINE III Unless payment is made on 2014 TAOI SCOOTER, VIN # L9NPEACB2F1003294 for tow and storage charges on 6/03/2017. Vehicle will be auctioned on the 1th day of July 2017 at 10 a.m. at Thomas Chevrolet, 2128 S. Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL ( 850) 584-6221 per F.S. 713.78

6/16