Whiddon’s attorney pockets $227,000 from land sales

Manden Whiddon’s grandmother signed over some 45 acres of family land in May 2016 to retain a Jacksonville attorney for her grandson as he prepared to accept a plea agreement for a 20-year prison sentence for his role in the murder of local educator Shelly Strickland.

The land transfer occurred on Friday, May 27—the same day Whiddon was to appear in court and accept the plea. It was witnessed by Whiddon’s mother, Beverly Cannon, and her (then) boyfriend, Troy Whithead.

Instead, he rejected the deal and allowed his new attorney, David Taylor, to take the lead.

Some eight months later, Whiddon accepted a new deal, one that shaved five years off the previous offer.

