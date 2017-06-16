Workshop teaches the teacher

Leslie Maiullo, a 10th and 11th grade science teacher at Taylor County High School (TCHS), has been selected by Georgia-Pacific to attend Keystone Science School’s 2017 Key Issues Institute: Bringing Environmental Issues to the Classroom.

Held every June and July in Silverthorne, Colo., the Key Issues program brings together middle-level educators from around the world for a highly interactive four and a half-day workshop.

Photo: Foley Cellulose Public Affairs Manager Scott Mixon presented the scholarship award to Maiullo at a recent school board meeting. Shown are: (from l to r) Superintendent Danny Glover Jr., Mixon, Maiullo, Avery Maiullo, and Laura Ferrer.

