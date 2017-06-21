26 teams compete in district tourney

Twenty-six teams from surrounding counties, with players ranging in ages 8 to 15, gathered in Perry this past weekend in pursuit of a District 6 championship and a chance to represent their hometown at the state competition.

Forty-six games were played this weekend between the 26 teams. Despite weather delays and scorching heat, the teams completed a double-elimination tournament that stretched through four days, making for a long weekend of baseball for many families.

