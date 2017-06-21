$3,900 worth of meth seized

Nearly $4,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized and one arrest made for drug trafficking following a routine traffic stop last week on Beach Road.

Lisa Ann Church, 45, of Perry faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PHOTO: Some 40 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized last week.

