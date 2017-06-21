550-plus boats swam Gulf for opening weekend

By most reports, the thousands visiting the Taylor County coastline this past weekend for the start of scallop season were met with long lines at public boat ramps but also bountiful harvests once they were on the water.

According to county officials, more than 550 boats were launched from the ramps at Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee Friday through Sunday, although that number is thought to be higher because they did not have complete tallies on Tuesday.

PHOTO: A steady stream of boats flowed in and out of Gulf waterways as visitors inundated the coast for the opening weekend of the 2017 scallop season, which began Friday, June 16. (Photo courtesy Kim NesSmith Kennedy/Simply Steinhatchee)

