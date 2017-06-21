‘7 vs. 7’ matches continue through summer

The Taylor County High School football team kicked off its summer season June 8 with seven “7 vs. 7” matches taking on Brookwood, Godby, Rickards, East Gasdsen, Suwannee and then Lincoln twice.
Although the Bulldogs were one of the smallest teams in both physical size and school size, the team came out with six wins while carding just one loss versus some very stiff competition.
