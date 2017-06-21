Brace for more heavy rain

While Tropical Storm Cindy is forecast to make landfall in either Louisiana or Texas on Thursday, the system is still expected to continue bringing heavy rains and higher-than-normal tides to Taylor County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood advisory Tuesday morning to run through tonight (Wednesday) at 8, warning of the potential for one to two feet of coastal inundation.
