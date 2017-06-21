District to see $589,000 gain in state funding

With Gov. Rick Scott signing controversial education bill SB 7069 into law and the Florida Legislature approving a modified state budget, the Taylor County School District is expecting to see an additional $589,000 for next school year.

With the district also projected to see an overall drop in full-time equivalent (FTE) students by around 32 next year, however, costing $237,000 in potential state revenue, the new funding increases will net the district approximately $352,125.

