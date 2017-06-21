Legal Notices for June 21, 2017

INVITATION TO BID

The Taylor County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals for construction of the Harrison Blue Collection Center.

Qualified firms or individuals desiring to provide the required products or services must submit five (5) packages in a sealed envelope or similar package marked “Sealed Proposal for Harrison Blue Collection Center” to the Clerk of Court, 1st Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, Florida 32347, to arrive no later than 4:00 P.M., local time, on July 14, 2017. All Proposals MUST have the respondent’s name and mailing address clearly shown on the outside of the envelope or package when submitted. Proposals will be opened and respondents announced at 6:10 P.M. local time, or as soon thereafter as practical, on July 18, 2017, in the Taylor County Administrative Complex, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

RFP information may be obtained from the Clerk of Court, 1st. Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, Florida 32347, (850) 838-3506 or on-line at http://www.taylorcountygov.com/Bids/Index.htm. A Pre-Bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday June 28, 2017 in the Administrative Complex Board Room located at 201 East Green Street, Perry, FL 32347.

The County reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to reject any or all Proposals, to cancel or withdraw this solicitation at any time and waive any irregularities in the RFP process. The County reserves the right to award any contract to the respondent which it deems to offer the best overall service; therefore, the County is not bound to award any contract(s) based on the lowest quoted price. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to waive any minor defects in the process and to accept the proposal deemed to be in the County’s best interest. No faxed Proposals will be accepted.

Additional information may be obtained from:

Taylor County Engineering Department

201 East Green Street

Perry, FL 32347

(850) 838-3500

6/14-6/21

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC

the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 604

Year of Issuance 2015

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05098-100

South ½ of the East ½ of Lot 5 of the Arlington Heights subdivision. Containing 0.25 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 264, page 527.

Also located on the property was a 1990 Buick, VIN# 2G4WD14T3L1413060. Name in which assessed

Merlene Cochran Estate

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 17th day of July , 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 26th day of May , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

5/31, 6/7, 6/14, 6/21

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Mary Liu the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 954

Year of Issuance 2010

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R07019-150

Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 06, Township 08 South, Range 08 East; thence run East 518.24 feet; thence run South 879.28 feet; West 660 feet for a Point of Beginning; Continue West 110 feet along the North Right-of-way of a graded road; thence run North 105 feet; thence run East 110 feet; thence run South 105 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.26 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 373, page 330.

Name in which assessed

Ferris Cotton Estate and Felicia Hagood

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 17th day of July, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 5th day of June , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

67, 6/14, 6/21, 6/28

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tim Klace the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 126

Year of Issuance 2015

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R01766-590

Tract 9: Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 23, Township 02 South, Range 07 East; run South 88D East 598.18 feet; run South 88D East 639.13 feet for a Point of Beginning; run South 88D East 598.1 feet; run South 01D West 1253.8 feet to County Road 14; run Southwest along a curve 706.53 feet; run North 01D East 1625.31 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 20.00 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 563, page 441.

Name in which assessed Harold Calixte

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 17th day of July , 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 5th day of June , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

6/7, 6/14, 6/21, 6/28

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Alterna Funding II, LLC. the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 260

Year of Issuance 2015

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R02591-000

Lots 9 and 10 of Block 5 of the Melrose Park Subdivision. Containing 0.23 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 465, page 67.

Name in which assessed

Amy E. Floyd

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 24th day of July, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 12th day of June, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

6/14, 6/21, 6/28, 7/5