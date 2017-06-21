Red, white & blue celebration

Celebrate America’s independence in downtown Perry this Fourth of July.

The red, white and blue celebration begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Rosehead Park.

Local favorite “Frayed Knot” will take the amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. followed by the night’s headliner, “Tobacco Road,” at 8 p.m.

Food vendors and the beer tent will also open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will light the skies at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free. For more information, please contact the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 584-5366.