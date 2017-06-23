Celebrate the fourth with a mullet toss!

Steinhatchee will hold its annual 4th of July celebration Tuesday, July 4, with a host of activities planned at the Steinhatchee Community Center–including the legendary “Mullet Toss.”

Fish will start flying at 5 p.m. and the entry fee is $5 per adult (three fish) and $1 per child (one fish). Sponsored by the Steinhatchee Projects Board, all proceeds go toward underwriting the fireworks show.

The Steinhatchee Garden Club will offer a selection of vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan ice cream with $1 and $2 scoops.

Club members will also be selling plant sponsorships for a beatification project at the community center.

“Plants can be purchased in memory of, or in honor of, a loved one, family member or friend. A plaque denoting the sponsorship will be placed beside each plant,” Sue Guilbeau said.

“Also, look for your free copy of the ‘Guide for Real Florida Gardeners’ at our tent, courtesy of the club,” she added.

Additional park activities will include food concessions, live music and fireworks.