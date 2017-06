Community yard sale slated Aug. 5

Start cleaning out your closets and garages…the Taylor County Historical Society is coordinating a Community & Back-to-School Yard Sale planned Saturday, Aug. 5, at Rosehead Park from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arts and crafts vendors are also welcome. To register for a spot, please contact Historical Society President J.T. Davis at (850) 843-0332.