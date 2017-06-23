June 28 is doughnut deadline

The Steinhatchee Boys & Girls Club is currently taking orders for its “Johnson’s Doughnuts” fund-raiser with delivery scheduled for Thursday, June 29, from 7:45-10 a.m. at the school.

Any doughnuts not picked up by 10 a.m. will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

The deadline to place an order is Wednesday, June 28, at noon. The cost is $12 per dozen (glazed or chocolate). Delivery is available for businesses ordering three dozen or more.

All proceeds will benefit the Steinhatchee Boys & Girls Club. To place an order, please call (352) 498-4100.