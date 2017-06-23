Navy veteran in the fight of his life following triple amputation

When Bill Stewart, 73, entered the hospital May 3 for a double by-pass, he planned–if all went as expected–to be home within the week.

However, an adverse reaction to the blood thinner Heparin has left the Navy veteran in the fight of his life having had both arms amputated at the elbow, his right foot amputated and the removal of most of his intestines.

PHOTO: Bill and Shirley Stewart recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Bill remains in critical condition after suffering an adverse reaction to a blood thinner following by-pass surgery.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.