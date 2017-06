Old DMH to be replaced by assisted living facility?

The former Doctors’ Memorial Hospital (DMH) building has sat vacant for the past 14 years, growing more dilapidated each year.

Now, a potential partnership between the Taylor County Commission and Perry City Council could finally secure the money necessary to demolish the structure and replace it with an assisted living care facility.

