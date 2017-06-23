The Tuesday Night Group will perform at Food Truck Friday

The City of Perry will host its monthly Food Truck Friday on June 23 at Rosehead Park starting at 6 p.m.

This month’s offerings include Dany’s Cambodian Cuisine, Donaven’s Road Cookin’, El Criollo Puerto Rico Cuisine and The Cake Shop.

Local band, The Tuesday Night Group, will perform at the park’s amphitheater during the event.

PHOTO: Local band, The Tuesday Night Group, will perform at Rosehead Park as part of Food Truck in Downtown Perry. Music begins at 6 p.m. Shown above, the band features: (from l to r) David Johnson, Mike Jolley, Tina Harden, Andy Jackson, Charlton Knowles, Frank Finecey, Jon Link and Larry

Crain.