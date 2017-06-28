6U All-Star baseball team finishes second in bracket at Lake City tourney

Taylor County’s 6U All-Star baseball team traveled to Lake City June 15-18, in pursuit of a spot in the state finals. Although the Bulldogs came up just short of a state finals seed, they did manage to win two games and finish second in their bracket.

The Bulldogs fell short to Oak Leaf from Orange Park on Thursday, June 15. All games were cancelled on Friday, June 16, due to rain.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.