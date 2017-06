All-Star softball teams traveling to Lake City

The Taylor County Fast-Pitch Softball League will have several local all-star teams across a number of age groups competing in the Babe Ruth State Tournament in Lake City.

The competition will run from Thursday, June 29, to Monday, July 3, at the Southwide Sports Complex, located at 1963 SW Bascom Norris Drive.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.