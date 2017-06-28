Chamber welcomes new members with ribbon-cutting ceremonies

The Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce will host four upcoming ribbon-cutting events to welcome new members.

• Wednesday, June 28: Sun Pools of North Florida, 11 a.m. (at the chamber office).

• Thursday, July 6: Parkside Café, 11 a.m. Located in the Historic Perry Station/Old Depot.

• Wednesday, July 12: North Florida Home Improvement Center, 11 a.m., 1705 South Jefferson Street (Perry Plaza).

• Wednesday, July 26: Proper, 11 a.m., ribbon-cutting and one-year anniversary celebration, 1862 South Jefferson Street.