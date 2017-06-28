Contribute to the Steinhatchee timeline

The Steinhatchee AARP is seeking longtime residents and visitors who wish to have their Steinhatchee families represented on a historical timeline that will be displayed on the privacy fence planned for Stephens Spring.

“Sections of the fence, four feet by six feet, will be reserved for groups or individuals who wish to honor a longtime Steinhatchee family or a person who has had a positive influence on this community,” volunteer Jean Ridgeway said.

To contribute to the timeline, please contact Ridgeway by calling (352) 440-1513 or visit her at the Little House Library (adjacent to the Steinhatchee Community Center) any Saturday in July from 2-5 p.m. She will also be at the library Tuesday, July 4, from 2-8 p.m.