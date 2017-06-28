Farewell, Louisa

The Louisa, a 40- ton vessel which had become a fixture of Steinhatchee’s riverscape over the past decade, was recently removed by Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews and demolished. Hurricane Hermine forced the boat aground in September and local and state officials have been working to find a way to remove it from the area. The task ultimately fell to FDOT because it was on the right-of-way of State Road 51. Crews used a large crane to remove the vessel from the water, after which it was demolished and remnants trucked away.

