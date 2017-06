Man triggers crash with estranged wife

A 42-year-old Perry man faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly cutting in front of another vehicle and deliberately slamming on his brakes, causing the vehicle to rear-end him.

No one was injured in the crash, but Jason Paul Madison has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, criminal mischief more than $1,000 and violation of injunction.

