One-cent sales tax approved

When the current local one-cent sale taxes completes its task later this year of paying off the cost of constructing and equipping the Doctors’ Memorial Hospital (DMH) building on U.S. 19, a new levy will immediately replace it, extending the one-cent tax for the next 20 years.

The Taylor County Commission voted unanimously last week to approve the new levy, the proceeds of which will be limited to the “funding or partial funding of capital improvements including, but not limited to, canal dredging.”

