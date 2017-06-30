Gag grouper season will end in state waters July 1

Gag grouper recreational harvest will close in state waters off the coasts of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties July 1, with the last day of harvest June 30, but that might not be your last opportunity to fish for gag grouper in state waters off these counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet July 10 in Orlando to discuss potentially expanding this season to open Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, providing additional fishing opportunities to anglers in this area. To comment on proposed gag grouper management changes, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. Comments may also be made at the July meeting in Orlando.

