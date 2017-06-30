Head Start under fire

Reach-1 Teach-1, the private agency which has overseen the Taylor County Head Start program since last September, received a federal review this week citing 13 deficiencies, including fiscal mismanagement, lack of governance and oversight, inappropriate curriculum and severe under-enrollment.

The program has either 10 or 30 days to correct each deficiency or the federal Office of Head Start (OHS) can begin termination proceedings for its contract. The agency can apply for an extension.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.