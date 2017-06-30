Southerland to lead state’s supervisors of elections as president

Taylor County Supervisor of Elections Dana Southerland was sworn in as the 2017-18 president of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections (FSASE) by Secretary of State Ken Detzner during the 2017 Summer Conference held in Champions Gate (Fla.).

Immediately after taking the oath, Southerland addressed her colleagues and their staff encouraging them “to remain steadfast with the responsibilities of conducting elections.

