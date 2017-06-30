Suspect resists; takes 3 deputies to handcuff her

A woman who allegedly used a steel pole to bust out the window of her father’s front door became so agitated that it took three deputies to place her in handcuffs and take her into custody.

Deputies responded to a call regarding the break-in Friday, June 23, around 3:30, meeting with the father at his home on A.L. Suber Road. The man reported his daughter, Zuleika Carter, 38, had entered his home without permission after breaking the window. He told law enforcement officers he was able to take the steel pole from Carter and secure it in a safe location.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.