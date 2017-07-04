Frances Ruth “Ruthie” Musselwhite

Frances Ruth “Ruthie” Musselwhite, 83, passed away on June 27, 2017 at her home in Perry, FL. Ruthie was born March 28, 1934 in Gainesville, Georgia to James Holbrooks and Minnie Jackson Holbrooks.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Revival Center with Bro. Cricket Watson officiating.

Interment services followed immediately afterwards in Pisgah Cemetery.

The family received friends from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

