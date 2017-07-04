Legal Notices for June 23, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT TO THE

CITY OF PERRY LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS

BY THE PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, SERVING ALSO AS THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Sections 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, as amended, and the City of Perry Land Development Regulations, as amended, hereinafter referred to as the Land Development Regulations, objections, recommendations and comments concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the Planning and Zoning Board of the City of Perry, Florida, serving also as the Local Planning Agency of the City of Perry, Florida, at a public hearing on July 3, 2017 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida.

Z 17-01, an application by Forest Capital Humane Society, as agent for Billie Sue Hicks and Marshall Hicks, to amend the Official Zoning Atlas of the Land Development Regulations by changing the zoning district from RESIDENTIAL, (CONVENTIONAL) SINGLE FAMILY-3 (RSF-3) to INDUSTRIAL, LIGHT AND WAREHOUSING (ILW) on property described, as follows:

A parcel of land lying within Section 25, Township 4 South, Range 7 East, Taylor County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 25; thence East 874.30 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence East 174.20 feet to the West right-of-way line of the South Georgia Railroad; thence Southwesterly 624.60 feet, along the West right-of way line of said South Georgia Railroad; thence North 09°00’00” East 357.90 feet; thence East 188.30 feet; thence North 94.10 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Containing 2.20 acres, more or less.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the amendment.

Copies of the amendment are available for public inspection at the Office of the City Manager, City Hall located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Manager’s Office at 850.584.7161 Ext. 113 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 or 1.800.955.8771.

6/23

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners, Taylor County, Florida, did at their regular meeting held on Monday, June 20, 2017, after due and proper Notice of Public Hearing, close and abandon the certain portions of or parts of the streets, alleys, or roads, located in Taylor County Florida, on behalf of the Earline B. Neeley, whose address is 1182 W. Roberts Aman Road, Perry, Florida 32347, as evidenced by the below Resolution in compliance with Chapter 336.10 Florida Statutes:

RESOLUTION

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA:

1. That, pursuant to the Notice of Proceedings for Closing of Streets duly published according to law, proof of publication of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof, a hearing was duly held at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on the 20th day of June, A.D. 2017, to consider and determine whether or not the County would vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close certain roads in Taylor County, Florida, more particularly described in the proof of publication attached hereto. At the time and place set for said hearing, all persons interested were given the opportunity to be heard. The Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida, determined that the proposed action of vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing certain roads herein more particularly described will not deprive any person of a reasonable means of ingress and egress to his premises and will not materially interfere with the County’s road system.

2. That, the certain roads herein described be, and the same is hereby, vacated, abandoned, and discontinued and the Board of County Commissioners hereby renounces and disclaims any right of the County and public in and to any land or interest therein contained in the certain roads in Taylor County, Florida, more particularly described as:

DESCRIPTION:

Begin at the Northwest corner of lot 1, block D of KEATON BEACH SUBDIVISION Inc. Unit No. 1 and run South 89 degrees, 59 minutes, 30 seconds East along the South Right of Way of Pine Island Drive, 100.00 feet; thence run North 00 degrees, 00 minutes, 30 seconds East, 50 feet; thence run North 89 degrees, 59 minutes, 30 seconds West, 100.00 feet; thence run South 00 degrees, 00 minutes, 30 seconds West, 50 feet to the Point of Beginning.

3. This resolution shall take effect when the original hereof, together with a copy of the proof of publication of the adopted Resolution, has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court for recording in the Public Records of Taylor County, Florida.

DULY ADOPTED in regular session, this 20th day of June, A.D., 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

6/23

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT TO THE

CITY OF PERRY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

BY THE PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, SERVING ALSO AS THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Sections 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, as amended, and the City of Perry Land Development Regulations, as amended, hereinafter referred to as the Land Development Regulations, objections, recommendations and comments concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the Planning and Zoning Board of the City of Perry, Florida, serving also as the Local Planning Agency of the City of Perry, Florida, at a public hearing on July 3, 2017 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida.

LUPMA 17-01, an application by Forest Capital Humane Society, as agent for Billie Sue Hicks and Marshall Hicks, to amend the Future Land Use Plan Map of the Comprehensive Plan by changing the future land use classification from RESIDENTIAL, MEDIUM DENSITY (less than or equal to 8 dwelling units per acre) to INDUSTRIAL on property described, as follows:

A parcel of land lying within Section 25, Township 4 South, Range 7 East, Taylor County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 25; thence East 874.30 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence East 174.20 feet to the West right-of-way line of the South Georgia Railroad; thence Southwesterly 624.60 feet, along the West right-of way line of said South Georgia Railroad; thence North 09°00’00” East 357.90 feet; thence East 188.30 feet; thence North 94.10 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Containing 2.20 acres, more or less.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the amendment.

Copies of the amendment are available for public inspection at the Office of the City Manager, City Hall located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Manager’s Office at 850.584.716

6/23

Notice is hereby given to GENERA ELIZABETH RODRIQGUES CANO unless payment is made on 2001 FORD EXPLORER, VIN# 1FMYU60E1UC67537 for tow and storage charges on 06/18/2017. Vehicle will be auctioned on the 25th day of July 2017 at 10 a.m. at Thoma Chevrolet 2128 S. Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL, (850) 584-6221 per F.S. 713-78

6/23