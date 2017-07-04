Legal Notices for June 30, 2017

JOINT FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Division of Emergency Management have received the following application for Federal grant funding. Final notice is hereby given of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) consideration to provide funding in the form of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Funds will be provided in accordance with Section 404 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Public Law 93-288, as amended.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990 FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. EO 12898 also requires FEMA to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority or low-income populations.

Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.

Applicant:

Taylor County Board of County Commissioners

Project Title:

HMGP4280-13

Location of Proposed Work:

The area affected by this project consists of homes in the following locations:

684 Hawk Ridge, Perry FL 32348

21546 Heron Road, Perry FL 32348

220 Sandpiper Road, Perry FL 32348

12 Park Avenue SE, Steinhatchee FL 32359

2 Fifth Street NE, Steinhatchee FL 32359

646 Hawk Ridge, Perry FL 32348

Proposed Work and Purpose:

Elevation of properties to 1 foot above base flood elevation.

Project Alternatives:

The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative and 2) Demolition, relocation, or acquisition. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community and is cost prohibitive, and therefore not practicable.

Comment Period:

Comments are solicited from the public; local, state or federal agencies; and other interested parties in order to consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed project. The comments should be made in writing and addressed to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Bureau of Recovery and Mitigation, 2555 Shumard Oak Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32399-2100. These are due within 30 days of this notice 7/30/2017The State will forward comments to applicable regulatory agencies as needed. Interested persons may submit comments, obtain more detailed information about the proposed action, or request a copy of the findings by contacting:

Taylor County Board of County Commissioners

Taylor County Emergency Management

850-838-3575

steve.spradley@taylorcountygov.com

Paula Catledge, State Environmental Specialist

Florida Division of Emergency Management

(850) 815-4575

Paula.Catledge@em.myflorida.com

6/30

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Perry is accepting sealed bids for demolition at 1089 East Ash Street.

Visit www.cityofperry.net for details and specifications.

Robert A. Brown, Jr.

City Manager

David S. Sullivan

Mayor

6/30