Richard B. Knight

Richard B. Knight age 70, of Mickleton passed away Friday, June 23rd, 2017 at his home.

Family and Friends were invited to visit from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 at Smith Funeral Home and Thursday, June 29th, 2017 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ 08051.

Funeral Services were held at 10:45 am on Thursday, June 29th, 2017 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church 51 N. Main Street Mullica Hill, NJ 08062, with burial to follow at Eglington Cemetery in Clarksboro, NJ 08020.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to “Wreaths of Remembrance” at People for People (please write “Wreaths” in the memo line. Mail to: PO Box 256, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Also online donations at www.pfpfoundation.org

