3 stranded whales reported along Taylor, Dixie coastline

Marine animal rescue teams and local volunteers responded to an unprecedented number of stranded pilot whales–three in total–along Taylor and Dixie counties coast, all within a 48-hour period late last week.

The first pilot whale was discovered at Hagen’s Cove Thursday morning. Despite the best efforts of a host of marine animal experts, local agencies and volunteers, the whale’s condition deteriorated to a point that the decision was made to euthanize the animal.

PHOTO: The Taylor County Marine Stranding Network was established just weeks ago and volunteers were able to put their newly learned skills to use, (top photo) helping with a stranded pilot whale at Hagen’s Cove.

