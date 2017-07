Cost of carry permit drops

Those wishing to either apply for a Florida concealed weapon license or renew their existing one will now save $5 thanks to a price drop approved by the Florida Legislature.

The new prices went into effect July 1, dropping the cost of a new license from $102 to $97 and a renewal from $50 to $45.

