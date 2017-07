FWC will vote on gag grouper changes at meeting July 10-11

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet July 10-11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando where it will consider final rule changes on gag grouper caught off Taylor County.

According to FWC officials, staff will present proposed final rules on July 11 to modify the recreational season for gag grouper harvest in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties based on stakeholder feedback.