Legal Notices for July 5, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA,

PROBATE DIVISION.

Case No. 2017-329-CP

In Re: The Estate of:

WILMA DAVIS CAMERON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WILMA DAVIS CAMERON deceased, whose date of death was April 15, 2017; File Number 2017-329-CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348. The name and address of the personal representative and his attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 28, 2017.

SMITH & ASSOCIATES

ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.A.

MICHAEL S. SMITH

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 169621

P.O. Drawer 579

Perry, Florida 32348

Telephone: (850) 584-3812

Fax: (850) 584-7148

JONATHAN MARK CAMERON,

Personal Representative for the Estate of

WILMA DAVIS CAMERON, deceased

6/28, 7/5

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION CASE# 16-728-CP

IN RE: The Estate of LEONA LEE SUMMERS

Decedent.

_________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LEONA LEE SUMMERS, deceased, whose date of death was December 30, 2014, File # 16-728-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent;s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WIHTIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

HENRY C. SUMMERS, II

3226 ALLISON MARIE Ct.

Tallahassee, Florida 32304

ANGELA M. BALL, Attorney for Petitioner

FL BAR NO.: 0796557

Post Office Box 734

Perry, Florida 32348

(850) 584-8960

6/28, 7/5

Notice is hereby given:

FALISHA BLACKSHEAR

Last known address of:

1503 s Woodard St

Perry, Florida 32348

CODY BUTLER

Last known address of:

15301 Fiddlers Way

Perry, Florida 32348

CHRISTOPHER CARNLEY

Last known address of:

4317 Puckett Rd

Perry, Florida 32348

AMANDA DRIVER

Last known address of:

910 N Calhoun St

Perry, Florida 32347

SAVANNA FERGUSON

Last known address of:

315 Puckett Rd, Apt 2-C

Perry, Florida 32348

KIMBERLY HUGHES

Last known address of:

440 Springhill Rd

Perry, Florida 32347

DEREEK KELLEY

Last known address of:

2921 N Johnson Stripling Rd

Perry, Florida 32347

You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are required to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Perry, Florida, no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.

Published one time in the Perry Newspaper

Dana Southerland

Taylor County Supervisor of Elections

P O Box 1060

Perry, Florida 32348

7/5

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2017-156-CA

BELL TREE FARMS, INC. a North Carolina corporation authorized to do business in Florida

Plaintiff,

Vs.

PETER McCOOK and

ANGELA McCOOK,

Defendant.

__________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FORECLOSURE

To:

PETER and ANGELA McCOOK

784 Avonshire Court

Mississauga, ONI 5V2P3

Canada

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclosure a mortgage on the following property in Taylor County, Florida

PARCEL 61

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLRIDA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 9 EAST, AND RUN NORTH 89DEGREES 20 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 6,452.43 FEET TI THE CENTERLINE OF WEST BOUNDARY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES; NORTH 61 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 159.65 FEET, THENCE NORTH 57 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 13 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID CENTERLINE, A DISTANCE OF 61.16 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF COUNTY LINE ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 87 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,406.83 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,072.05 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 86 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,308.84 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAD CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF GUM ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES; SOUTH 02 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 51 SECONDS EAST, A DISANCE OF 104.73 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 21 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST, A DISATANCE OF 65.78 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 94.51 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 68.39 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 67.91 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 7.10 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 18 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 62.72 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 11 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 53.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 600.82 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 85.10 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 265.19 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 08 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 124.07 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 19 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 111.12 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 23 DEGREES 25 MINTES 25 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 171.82 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 48 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 76.56 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 14 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 82.93 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 25 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 47.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 220.89 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 12 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 137.98 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST; A DISTANCE OF 160.67 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 46.62 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 23 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST , A DISTANCE OF 111.56 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 31 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 16 SONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 139.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 14 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 89.64 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE FO FARR ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: NORTH 77 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 484.03 FEET; THENCE NORTH 79 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 553.18 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 75.91 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 83 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 398.26 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 76 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 187.10 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 77 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 295.44 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 82 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 192.87 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 83 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 05 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 93.38 FET; THENCE SOUTH 71 DEGREES18 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 68.42 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 59 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 64.07 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 54 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 51 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 22.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUE SOUTH 54 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 51 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 208.07 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 51 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 72.11 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 40 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 70.72 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 35 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 276.08 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 519.78 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 09 MINTES 49 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 933.93 FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 934.85 FEET, THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,377.80 FEET TO THE POINT OFBEGINNING CONTAINING 22.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

TOGTHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND ENGRESS AND POWERLINES OVER THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN SCEHDULE “A”

has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it on Cary A. Hardee, II, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Drawer 450, Madison, FL 32340

,by July 25, 2017 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry, FL 32347, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petitioner.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders are available at the Clerk of he Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

Dated: 6/8/17

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

6/28, 7/5

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Alterna Funding II, LLC. the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 260

Year of Issuance 2015

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R02591-000

Lots 9 and 10 of Block 5 of the Melrose Park Subdivision. Containing 0.23 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 465, page 67.

Name in which assessed

Amy E. Floyd

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 24th day of July, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 12th day of June, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

7/5

NOTICE

Pursuant to Section 2.13(B) of the City Charter of the City of Perry, Florida, notice is hereby

given that the City Council had Introduction and First Reading on Ordinance No. 969 on

June 27, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, 224 S. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida. A

Public Hearing and Final Reading on Ordinance No. 969 is scheduled for July 11, 2017 in the Regular Meeting City Council Room, 224 S. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida

at 5:30 p. m. or as soon thereafter as possible. The public hearing may be continued to a

future date at the meeting, without further legal notice advertisement in the local newspaper.

The public hearing date will be set at a future Council meeting. Any interested persons may

appear and be heard on the aforementioned public hearing date. Notice is also given,

pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that any person deciding to appeal any decision of the

City Council with respect to any matter considered at the meeting will need a record of that

meeting and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which

record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be heard.

ORDINANCE NO. 969

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, FURTHER AMENDING THE CITY OF PERRY MUNICIPAL FIREFIGHTERS’ RETIREMENT TRUST FUND, RESTATED BY ORDINANCE NO. 883, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED; AMENDING SECTION 4, FINANCES AND FUND MANAGEMENT; PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY OF PROVISIONS; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE AND PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY – MANNER OF ADOPTION.

Robert A. Brown, Jr.

City Manager

David Sullivan

Mayor

7/5

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 22, 2017:

Virginia Irving, located at 10675 4 HWY 105 S, Banner Elk, NC 28604 has submitted an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) application number ERP-123-230396-1. The project is located in Taylor County, Section: 3, Township: 7 South, Range: 7 East, and includes 40.67 acres. The ERP application is for the construction of an 8-lot, single-family residential subdivision with associated infrastructure and roadside swales. The total impervious area for this project is approximately 0.58 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

7/5

NOTICE

Pursuant to Section 2.13(B) of the City Charter of the City of Perry, Florida, notice is hereby

given that the City Council had Introduction and First Reading on Ordinance No. 968 on

June 27, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, 224 S. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida. A

Public Hearing and Final Reading on Ordinance No. 968 is scheduled for July 11, 2017 in the Regular Meeting City Council Room, 224 S. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida

at 5:30 p. m. or as soon thereafter as possible. The public hearing may be continued to a

future date at the meeting, without further legal notice advertisement in the local newspaper.

The public hearing date will be set at a future Council meeting. Any interested persons may

appear and be heard on the aforementioned public hearing date. Notice is also given,

pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that any person deciding to appeal any decision of the

City Council with respect to any matter considered at the meeting will need a record of that

meeting and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which

record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be heard.

ORDINANCE NO. 968

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, FURTHER AMENDING THE CITY OF PERRY MUNICIPAL POLICE OFFICERS’ RETIREMENT TRUST FUND, RESTATED BY ORDINANCE NO. 881, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED; AMENDING SECTION 4, FINANCES AND FUND MANAGEMENT; PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY OF PROVISIONS; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY AND MANNER OF ADOPTION AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Robert A. Brown, Jr.

City Manager

David Sullivan

Mayor

7/5