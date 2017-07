Man hit by two oncoming vehicles while crossing 19

A man attempting to cross U.S. 19 near Beach Road Monday night was struck by two oncoming vehicles and died at the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as Robert Humpidge, 62, of Jacksonville. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), which is investigating the fatality, did not indicate why he was on foot or in roadway at 9:40 at night.

